FOREST PARK, GA — The Forest Park City Council has voted against reinstating former Police Chief Brandon Criss, just days after a Clayton County judge ruled in his favor.

In a 3-2 vote, council members rejected a last-minute motion to bring Criss back to his position.

Criss was placed on administrative leave in February following allegations that he improperly used paid time off.

However, an independent investigation later found that the days Criss took off fell on dates when the city was closed for business, clearing him of wrongdoing.

Despite those findings, the City Council voted to terminate Criss. Forest Park’s mayor subsequently vetoed the decision, but Criss has not been allowed to return to work.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.