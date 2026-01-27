Food bank partners with Salvation Army to send supplies to hard hit areas from recent ice storm

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — The Georgia division of Midwest Food Bank is sending in relief trucks to hard hit areas from the recent ice storm.

Patrick Burke, COO of Midwest Food Bank Georgia in Peachtree City, says they’ve partnered with the Salvation Army to get food and hygiene kits to the hardest hit areas.

Midwest Food Bank Georgia partners with Salvation Army (Midwest Food Bank Georgia)

“We have sent at least four truckloads down to the following counties. We got Habersham, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, White, Barrow, some others, and then another truck load over into Mississippi,” said Burke.

The trucks going to Mississippi will be headed to communities in and around Corinth and Tupelo.

“Disasters don’t wait, and neither do we,” said Burke. “As temperatures stay dangerously low, families are still without power and access to basic needs. We’re honored to support our partners at The Salvation Army and get critical supplies into the hands of those who need them now.”

He says the food boxes have enough food to feed a family of four for at least five days.

He says they are also sending in bottled water.

Midwest Food Bank is an American non-profit organization founded in Illinois in 2003.