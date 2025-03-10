Flu season reaches peak, CDC says

GLENDALE, CA - DECEMBER 27: Pedestrians pass the Verdugo Hills Medical Clinic where many people are being treated for the flu on December 27, 2005 in Glendale, California. The annual arrival of the flu season has reportedly intensified over the holidays with spikes in influenza cases in California, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, and Utah. Los Angeles and San Diego, California have been hit especially hard in the past two weeks. Nearly all the viruses so far come from a strain of influenza labeled A/California/07/2004, a flu virus first isolated in northern California last flu season, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The flu season has reached its peak, according to new data from the Atlanta-based CDC.

This comes just weeks after CDC data shows this year’s flu vaccine was less effective than most years.

CDC officials say the flu has surged to the highest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of October 2024, around 40 million people have been sick with the flu, according to the CDC. More than half a million people have been hospitalized due to the flu in 2025 and 22,000 influenza deaths have been reported.

The CDC has offered helpful tips on how to prevent the spread of germs: