Flood safety preparedness week begins in Georgia

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — As the flood safety preparedness begins, the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency and Georgia Emergency Management Agency are offering helpful tips to keep you and your family safe.

According to officials, floods are known to be slow or fast rising and typically develop during a period of days.

“Last fall, during Hurricane Helene, Georgia saw firsthand the devastating impact of widespread flooding,” said GEMA/HS Director Joshua Lamb. “Flooding is one of the most common and dangerous weather threats we face, which is why it’s critical for everyone in Georgia to be prepared and know how to stay safe before, during, and after a flood.”

“Flash floods usually result from intense storms dropping large amounts of rain within a brief period. They occur with little or no warning and can reach full peak in only a few minutes. Communities particularly at risk are those located in low-lying areas, near water, or downstream from a dam,” according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

The state of Georgia has 4,600 dams, and the majority have private owners.

Officials warn that damn failures can occur with little warning and the impacts can be “catastrophic.”

Here are some helpful tips by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency:

Before Flooding

Know your area’s flood risk – if unsure, call your local emergency management agency or planning and zoning department, or visit Flood Smart.

Property insurance does not typically cover flood damage. Talk to your insurance provider about your policy and consider if you need additional coverage. The National Flood Insurance Program is designed to provide reasonable flood insurance in exchange for the careful management of flood-prone areas by local communities. The program, administered by FEMA, is available in hundreds of participating Georgia communities.

Familiarize yourself with the terms that are used to identify a flood.

A flood watch means widespread flooding is possible in your area. Be prepared to evacuate. A watch is issued for flooding that is expected to occur six to 12 hours after the heavy rains have ended.

A flood warning means a flood is expected in your area within six to 12 hours. If local authorities advise you to evacuate, do so immediately.

A flood watch means widespread flooding is possible in your area. Be prepared to evacuate. A watch is issued for flooding that is expected to occur six to 12 hours after the heavy rains have ended. A flood warning means a flood is expected in your area within six to 12 hours. If local authorities advise you to evacuate, do so immediately. Get a Ready kit and prepare a portable Ready kit in case you have to evacuate. Plan how you will leave and where you will go if you are advised to evacuate.

Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe deposit box and keep copies in a waterproof container in your Ready kit.

Reduce potential flood damage by raising your furnace, water heater and electric panel if they are in areas of your home that may be flooded.

Move your furniture and valuables to higher floors of your home.

Your family might not be together when disaster strikes, create a communications plan. Choose a meeting place outside of your neighborhood in case your family is apart and unable to return home due to flooded roads.

Determine an out-of-town contact. It may be easier to text or call long distance if local phone lines are overloaded or out of service. Everyone should have emergency contact information in writing or programmed into their cell phones.

Plan ahead for your pets. Shelters cannot accept pets due to health reasons, so it’s important to find a pet-friendly hotel or make arrangements with family or friends in advance.

During Flooding

If it has been raining hard for several hours, or steadily raining for several days, be alert to the possibility of a flood.

Closely monitor a local radio station, TV station, NOAA Weather Radio for flood information.

Follow the instructions of local officials. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.

Do not drive around barricades. They are there for your safety.

NEVER drive through standing water. It only takes one foot to float a full-sized automobile and two feet can sweep it away.

More than half of flood victims are in vehicles swept away by moving water.

More than half of flood victims are in vehicles swept away by moving water. Move to higher ground away from rivers, streams, creeks and storm drains.

Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water may be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, get out immediately and seek higher ground.

Six inches of fast-moving water can knock a person off his or her feet

Six inches of fast-moving water can knock a person off his or her feet Stay away from downed power lines to avoid the risk of electric shock or electrocution.

After Flooding