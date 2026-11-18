Five women sentenced to prison for $39,000 retail theft ring across metro Atlanta

Five women sentenced for stealing more than $39K in merchandise across Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Five women have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an organized retail theft ring responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores across metro Atlanta.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, the group carried out 38 thefts over a two-year period, stealing approximately $39,000 worth of merchandise across six Georgia counties.

The investigation began in September 2023 after Woodstock police discovered a group of women stealing clothing from the Nike Factory Store on Ridgewalk Parkway.

Investigators linked the women to thefts at several major retailers, including Nike, Gap, Target, Old Navy and Bath & Body Works.

Authorities say the group used a method that involved collecting merchandise in less crowded sections of stores before placing the items into shopping bags from other retailers.

The bags made it appear as though the merchandise had already been purchased elsewhere, allowing the women to conceal the stolen items.

The merchandise was later resold for profit.

All five women received 20-year sentences for their roles in the theft operation.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.