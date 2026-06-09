Firefighters rescue baby deer trapped in storm drain

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell firefighters made an unusual rescue after responding to reports of strange noises coming from a storm drain in a neighborhood.

Crews were called to Trailmore Drive after neighbors reported hearing noises coming from the drain.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a baby deer trapped deep inside the sewer.

Crews were able to safely remove the deer from the drain and check it for injuries.

After determining the animal was unharmed, firefighters released the deer into nearby wood.