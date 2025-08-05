Fernbank Museum to undergo historic $27M renovations with new exhibits, galleries

ATLANTA, GA — Big improvements are coming to the Fernbank Museum thanks to a capital campaign that’s raised over $27M.

In a press release, the Fernbank Museum says it will revolutionize the guest experience “continuing Fernbank’s commitment to redefine how audiences engage with museums now and in the future.”

The renovations will include a new exhibition, another temporary exhibit gallery, an interactive science discovery zone, expand content in the Star Gallery, and improve accessibility through physical spaces and content connectivity.

It’s the largest renovation project in Fernbank’s 33-year history.

“This is an exciting opportunity to build upon the diverse experiences that make Fernbank so unique, including the extraordinary way Fernbank has integrated content across a 3D giant screen theater, an old-growth forest, and a natural history museum,” said Fernbank’s President and CEO, Jennifer Grant Warner.

The museum is planning to add an elevator and more automatic doors in the building and to the WildWoods nature area.

The renovations should be fully completed by the end of 2027, but the projects will open in stages throughout the next two years.

Fernbank Museum is separate from the Fernbank Science Center which houses a planetarium and is owned by the DeKalb County School District.