Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta to give $60 million in grants to help people buy a house

The grants are being offering through the Affordable Housing Program.

ATLANTA, GA — The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta announced $60 million dollars in grants to help families and individuals purchase a home.

The funding helps borrowers with down payments, closing costs, and home repairs. The grants are being offering through the Affordable Housing Program.

Tomeka Strickland with Federal Home Loan Bank says last year they gave millions of dollars to 4,000 individuals.

“For our first time home buyers program, as long as you make under $86,000, you would be eligible to participate.”

She says they have a number of programs available for different income levels and occupations. Additionally, there are other programs aimed at helping community partners like police officers, firefighters, and educators.