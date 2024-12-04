FBI, Atlanta police search for man wanted for two separate deadly shootings

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and the FBI are searching for a man they say is responsible for killing two people.

Investigators say Corey Comer is wanted in connection to two separate deadly shooting in Atlanta.

Comer is wanted for fatally shooting 37-year-old Douglas Banks outside of a library on Cleveland Ave. on May 6. Police say he is also “believed to have killed 17-year-old Kendarius Davis on Nov. 17 at an apartment complex on Mount Zion Rd. SE.”

Detectives say that Comer used what’s known as a “glock switch” in Banks’ murder to turn his handgun into a fully-automatic weapon, which the FBI says can shoot about 20 rounds in a second.

According to police, switches are illegal devices that transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one.

“These weapons are very hard to shoot when they become converted to fully automatic. That has the strong propensity to have innocent victims be hit on top of the intended target,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke told WSBTV.

The FBI Atlanta says that between 2012 and 2021, there was a 570% increase in switches being found at crime scenes nationally. They added that they see them at nearly every metro Atlanta search warrant they serve involving gangs or violent crimes.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and the FBI are offering $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who knows where Comer is or has information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.