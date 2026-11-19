Family wants answers months after man killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector

The Interstate is currently down to two lanes on the northbound side of the connector at 17th Street. (PHOTO: GDOT)

ATLANTA — A grieving family is trying to piece together the final hours of a man who died in a hit-and-run in Atlanta in September.

Aaron Raines was killed on the Downtown Connector in the pre-dawn hours of September 19.

The 38-year-old had attended a concert and night out with two women coworkers and sent someone a Facebook message saying he’d been stranded around 4 a.m.

Willis Raines says the darkest day of his life was learning his 38-year-old son Aaron, was killed on the Downtown Connector.

He said it is a mystery why his son was there.

“Anyone who saw something, please let it be made known we want closure,” Raines said. “We can’t bring him back, but at least, perhaps we can get closure.”

Family Attorney Rob Bozeman says it’s time to piece together Raines’s movements after he left the Cash Money Tour at State Farm Arena and wound up fatally struck.