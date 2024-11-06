Family says they’re living in a nightmare after UPS truck plowed into their DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family says their lives have been miserable since a UPS truck crashed into their home four months ago.

They had to relocate and say the home they’re living in now is roach-infested.

“It’s just been a horrible experience. I would never wish this on anybody,” homeowner Nathan Miller told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

His wife, Georgia, says the last four months have been rough.

“Sounds like you went from one disaster to another,’ Jones asked her.

“I did. I did,” Georgia Miller said.

The Miller’s say they’ve been living a nightmare since this truck crashed into their home near Winters Chapel Road in DeKalb County back in July.

“It’s been a mess,” Nathan Miller said.

They say the truck caused extensive damage to their home.

“As you can see it’s completely destroyed,” Nathan Miller told Jones.

It also damaged the power meter and Georgia Power won’t restore electricity until all the damage is repaired.

The Miller’s say a UPS inspector came out the day of the crash and told them the company would take care of the repairs.

But four months later, they say they’ve heard nothing from the company.

“No letter. No, we heard this happened. We’re sorry. We’re trying to make things right. Crickets,” Nathan Miller said.

Their insurance company eventually put them up in a temporary home. They say the home is roach-infested. Georgia Miller says she was at work and her co-worker saw a roach come out of her purse and climb on her.

“She said there it is. There it is. And I’m like out fell a roach,” she described.

The Miller’s say they want the nightmare to end. They say that starts with UPS.

“I want them to fix everything that needs to be fixed. And we need to be fixed,” Georgia Miller said.

Jones reached out to UPS to find out what was going on. A spokesperson said they would look into it and get back to the Miller’s.

The Miller’s say their claims company is also sending out a pest control company to take care of the roach problem.