Family of Atlanta music icon Peabo Bryson plans to honor him with private service

ATLANTA — The family of Atlanta music icon Peabo Bryson has announced plans for private services following his death earlier this month.

The family plans to honor the two-time Grammy Award winner with a gathering scheduled for Sunday. It will be followed by an invite-only celebration of life at 10 a.m. Monday at Antioch Baptist Church.

The service is expected to include musical tributes from artists including Regina Belle, BeBe Winans and Ruben Studdard.

Although it is not open to the public, the ceremony will be available via livestream.

Bryson’s family said he suffered a stroke and later died surrounded by loved ones. He was 75.

Bryson was known for his smooth vocals and romantic duets that became staples in R&B, pop and film soundtracks.

He won two Grammy Awards in the 1990s for his duets with Celine Dion and Regina Belle. He is best known for “Beauty and the Beast” with Dion, “A Whole New World” with Belle and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack.