Express lane perks for electric, hybrid cars to expire in September

ATLANTA — Time is running out for Georgia’s electric and alternative fuel vehicle owners to use certain metro Atlanta express lanes for free. A decade-long federal program allowing toll exemptions is set to expire at the end of September.

For years, EVs, electric hybrids, hydrogen-powered and biofuel vehicles with a Peach Pass have been able to travel toll-free in the I-85 express lanes. They’ve also been allowed to use the metro’s HOV lanes without meeting the usual two-passenger minimum.

State transportation officials say both exemptions will end when the federal authorization, part of a 2015 transportation act signed by former President Obama expires. After that, alternative fuel vehicles will be subject to the same rules and tolls as gas-powered cars.

Drivers will still be able to use the I-85 express lanes for free if they have three or more occupants in the vehicle and verify it through the Peach Pass app.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story