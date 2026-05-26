Experts warn travelers about AI-generated vacation rental scams

ATLANTA — Travelers planning summer vacations are being warned to watch out for fake rental listings and scam emails pretending to come from booking websites.

Cybersecurity expert Kayne McGladrey said scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to make fake listings and messages appear legitimate.

“If a luxury rental looks like a magazine cover but it lacks the messy reality of real life, like there are no neighbors for example, it’s probably AI generated,” McGladrey said.

McGladrey said travelers should also be cautious of deals that appear unusually cheap.

“If the deal defies basic supply and demand, like if you’re getting a $2,000 suite a night for $200 it’s not an escape, it’s a scam. AI is going to try to make it look convincing, but it’s not going to change what we’re paying for for vacations,” McGladrey said.

He said scammers often gather personal information from data breaches, including names, email addresses and booking IDs, before using AI technology to create more convincing scams.

Officials are encouraging travelers to carefully review listings and emails before providing payment or personal information.