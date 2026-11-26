ATLANTA — Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days for cooking fires, and experts are offering tips to help you and your family stay safe.
As you prepare the Thanksgiving feast, it’s important to remember to stay focused.
Paulding County Fire Rescue Cpt. Steve Mapes explains most holiday cooking fires aren’t always caused by a malfunction in your kitchen equipment.
“They’re caused by ordinary things like being distracted with a lot of family around, leaving food unattended, thinking someone else is watching it and having something flammable close to the stove,” Mapes said.
He says keeping pets and kids out of the kitchen is a good idea and to take your time when you’re cooking.
The National Fire Protection Agency also offers the following safety tips:
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently. Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns. Keep knives out of the reach of children.
- Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
- Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet. Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
- Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.