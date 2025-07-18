Experience a midsummer night of Shakespeare at Trilith Saturday

The new community will include 1,400 homes, 12 restaurants, an office center, a school, a fitness center, nine cinemas, two hotels, 19 parks and over 15 miles of nature trails.

Pinewood Studios to be renamed, will become a live, work, play community

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — In Fayetteville, Trilith Studios took over Pinewood Studios in October 2020.

On the midsummer night of July 19, some of William Shakespeare’s best-loved works will take over the town there.

The Town at Trilith is a a well-developed mixed-use complex near Trilith Studios.

The location actively fosters growth and community for the film studios, homes, shopping and dining, trails, and parks in the area.

A resident community theatre group, The Junction Playhouse, will present “Shakespeare in the Parks” this Saturday.

The event is a guided walking tour being staged around the town which director Gavin Cleckler says is one way to tour the community around Trilith and take in just a taste of theatre.

“You will see a variety of Shakespeare performances from his different works,” Cleckler says.

Tours will move through the town and enjoy 10-15 minute segments of five Shakespeare’s most well-known plays. They are A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Hamlet, and Romeo and Juliet.

Cleckler says the background for the plays is the beauty of the area.

“One of the most amazing parts of this event is that you really get to experience some of the best locales in Trilith and the true beauty of them,” Cleckler says.

The event is from 4PM-8PM. Tickets can be bought for a 4PM, 5PM, or a 6PM time slot. Attendees can shop at a vendor village full of local creators and artisans before and after the shows.

Cleckler says that there will be refreshing beverages for purchase to help cool people down and suggests bringing your own chair to watch the shows.

Tickets are on sale now.