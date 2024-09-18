EXCLUSIVE: DeKalb Co. woman who quit job over Diddy allegations speaks out

Sean Combs FILE PHOTO: Sean Combs is seen arriving to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Show on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ATLANTA — People who have worked with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are weighing in on the federal indictment brought against him.

Combs is accused of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The charges are tied to “freak offs” and other forced sexual acts that Combs allegedly arranged and recorded.

Dyron Ducati, assistant program director for Atlanta radio station KISS 104.1, interviewed Combs before and told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that he was not surprised by the charges or by Combs’ arrest.

“When I interviewed him, there was a moment when him and rapper 50 Cent were going back and forth and 50 was like, I’m not coming out to your parties in the Hamptons because I know what happens at your parties in the Hamptons,” Ducati said.

“It feels like vindication,” podcaster Dawn Montgomery said.

Montgomery used to host a podcast on Revolt, a music-oriented digital cable television network founded by Combs in 2013.

Diddy sold off his stake in the company earlier this year.

Montgomery abruptly quit the podcast after Combs’ former girlfriend, the singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit last year that accused Combs of both sexual and physical abuse.

“Because of my own background and how triggering it was,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said she had attended some events hosted by Combs, but never been to the afterparties.

“You realize someone’s power and influence and how they can abuse that at any moment, given the opportunity,” Montgomery added.

Combs’ attorney denied the allegations against his client and said he would fight the charges.



















