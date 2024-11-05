Everything you need to know to cast your vote on Election Day in Georgia

ATLANTA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls open across Georgia at 7 a.m. and most will close at 7 p.m., unless an emergency order is issued for certain locations to stay open, according to officials.

From Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, 4,003,434 voters hit the polls in person or voted by absentee ballot in Georgia, according to Georgia officials.

Officials said the state’s participation levels have been record-breaking, repeatedly being described as “shattering records” by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff.

What to bring:

You will need to show photo ID to vote in Georgia. Acceptable forms include: any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); Georgia driver’s license, even if expired; valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the US Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; valid US passport ID; valid US military photo ID; student photo ID card issued by a Georgia public college, university, or technical school; or a valid tribal photo ID.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. If you are a first-time voter, you will need to provide a copy of your ID within three days after the election to your County Board of Elections and Registration. As long as you do so, your provisional ballot will be counted, as long as you are otherwise eligible to vote.

Attire - Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place. That includes clothing that supports a political candidate. If you are wearing clothing with a candidates name or slogan on it, you could be turned away.

- If you show up to your polling place but have not met all the requirements listed above, you have the right to request a provisional ballot. Your vote will count as long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days after Election Day. Learn more about provisional ballots. Request voter assistance if you need it – If you require special assistance to vote or to access your polling place, contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office for help.

If you require special assistance to vote or to access your polling place, contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office for help. Update any information – If you move, you must file a notice of your new address in writing to your County Board of Registrar’s Office or submit a new voter registration application.

Vice President Kamala Harris is spending Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Former president Donald Trump kicked off four rallies across three states by addressing a roaring crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he declared: “With North Carolina, I’ve always gotten there.”

Both Trump and Harris have attended multiple rallies and events in Georgia recently. Former president Barack Obama joined Harris at a rally in front of thousands last week.

Harris is vying to become the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to reach the Oval Office — four years after she broke the same barriers in national office by becoming President Joe Biden’s second in command.

About 77 million Americans already have voted early. Both campaigns have their eyes locked on seven battleground states, including Georgia and its 16 electoral votes.

According to officials, election monitors are lawyers who work for the Justice Department, including in the civil rights division and U.S. attorney’s offices across the country. They are not law enforcement officers or federal agents.

An interactive data hub for Georgia voter turnout says Georgia has 7,222,552 active voters.

