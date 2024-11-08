ESPN’s First Take broadcasts from Morehouse College for rivalry game with Clark Atlanta

Morehouse College

ATLANTA — ESPN’s popular sports debate show First Take was broadcast from Morehouse College on Friday.

The show, which features TV personality Stephen A. Smith, broadcasted from the Century Campus Green and featured Atlanta native and former NFL MVP Cam Newton as one of the panelists.

Big Boi, one of half of the iconic Atlanta rap group Outkast, was featured as a guest of the show on Friday.

Atlanta rapper T.I. also made an appearance on the show as the panel debated the top 5 pro athletes in Atlanta.

The broadcast came ahead of the Morehouse vs Clark Atlanta rivalry football game set to kick off on Saturday.

Friday was the final installment of a three-show series where the show was held at an HBCU.

