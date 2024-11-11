ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Athens for Georgia vs Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia will host ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ show ahead of an important matchup against the University of Tennessee on Saturday.

The show, hosted by Rece Davis, features Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Lee Corso, will be live from Myers Quad.

Saturday will mark the 10th time the show will make a stop in Athens, with the most recent stop last year.

The Bulldogs and Vols will kick off at 7:30 p.m. live on Channel 2 in the SEC on ABC primetime slot.

The 7-2 Bulldogs will look to rebound from a disappointing loss against the University of Mississippi this past Saturday.

Entering that contest, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. After losing against the No. 16. Running Rebels, the Bulldogs are expected to drop several spots.

Tennessee, who was ranked No. 6 in the rankings, will be another tough SEC matchup for the Bulldogs.