Environmental advocates push Georgia Power to move away from coal as data center demand grows

Environmental advocates are calling on Georgia Power to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power plants and expand renewable energy sources as growing demand from data centers puts pressure on the state’s electricity supply.

Chris Carnevale, advocacy director for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, says the rapid expansion of data centers is creating unprecedented demand for electricity.

“They’re being built in huge numbers, they’re driving up electrical demand in unprecedented ways,” Carnevale said.

Georgia currently has two major coal-fired power plants operating in the state. Last year, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved a plan extending their use to help accommodate increasing electricity demand from data centers.

Carnevale argues that continuing to operate the facilities comes with financial and environmental consequences.

“Two of the largest coal plants in the country are right here in Georgia, but unfortunately coal power is costing us our health and our wallets,” Carnevale said.

He also expressed concern about how long the facilities could remain in operation.

“Now we’re facing a future with old inefficient coal plants continuing to pollute and cost us money until late next decade,” Carnevale said.

Data center development has become a growing concern across metro Atlanta, where some local governments have temporarily blocked construction of new facilities.

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry is also urging state officials, the Public Service Commission and utility providers to invest more heavily in renewable energy.

“Georgia is one of the best states for solar. I’d love to see solar on our rec centers, on our tennis courts, and on our parking lots,” Terry said.

Terry wants state leaders to reconsider their approach to coal-powered electricity generation.

“Make a stand and say let’s end the coal plants, the costly polluting coal plants, and let’s expand our clean energy resources,” Terry said.

In response, Georgia Power says it relies on a diverse mix of power generation sources to provide customers with reliable and affordable electricity.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.