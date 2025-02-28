Entrepreneur, rapper Scotty ATL inspiring others as he recovers from traumatic accident

ATLANTA — “Grateful to be alive,“ is what popular Atlanta entrepreneur, rapper, and entertainer Scotty ATL said after he was injured in a traumatic accident last May.

Scotty ATL, whose real name is Scotty Williams, knows he faces an uphill battle, however, it is a battle that he is winning in the face of adversity.

Now, as his recovery process enters its 10th month, Williams is sharing his story in hopes to continue inspiring others to keep pushing through the adversity they face.

Williams said on May 5, he pulled over to fix a flat tire along I-75. His Mercedes Benz E350 was parked in the traffic safety zone between I-75 north and the Windy Hill Road exit. A tow truck was parked behind Williams’ car with flashing lights on.

The tow truck driver stepped away to call his supervisor. After Williams walked towards the trunk of his Mercedes, a 2015 GMC Yukon slammed into the tow truck and smashed Williams between his car and the tow truck.

“The truck ran over me. I was screaming and praying to God to save my life. I lost four pints of blood on the scene,” Williams recalled.

The first week at the hospital, Williams had four blood transfusions. In nine months following the accident, Williams has had eight surgeries. He is learning how to walk again.

Williams says knowing that his story, dedication and strength has inspired others is a blessing.

“This process has challenged me to display the level of strength that I didn’t think that I had,” he said. “Not always knowing what’s going to happen six weeks from now. I’ve shared my story with people in the community so they can see that they don’t have to feel ashamed of what they’re going through.”

The outpouring of support from the community has been heartwarming.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It has been tough some days. However, people have written me, prayed for me and shared some of the things that they have gone through and how I’ve inspired them. Some people have told me how I’ve been strong for them and it makes me want to keep pushing through.”

One day at a time, Williams continues making progress in his recovery.

“I could have lost my whole leg. My leg was shattered and my bone actually went through my leg,” he said. “My personal doctor has been great. They are making me feel safe and comfortable as the process continues.”

Williams wants to spread more awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“PTSD is a real thing,” he said. “I haven’t been able to get back into the driver’s seat. It would be great if they can try to protect or make sure people aren’t pulling over on the side of the road because it is so dangerous. Opening up and speaking about what is going on is the first step in being able to get better.”

Williams continues grinding in his career and refuses to let this stop him.

The Atlanta native runs Grillz By Scotty, a popular grillz shop where he makes and designs grillz. He also opened a location in Los Angeles. He is also known as the “King of Grillz.” Grillz are defined as decorative dental jewelry that snap over teeth in popular culture.

Around 2014, Williams was to help a friend with their grillz shop. That’s when he began taking the process of making Grillz seriously.

“When I started doing, it wasn’t as popular as it is today. Growing up, I always heard about legendary rapper Paul Wall and Johnny Dang, and Eddies in Atlanta,” he said.

Many hip-hop artists celebrate grillz culture in their music, especially grillz enthusiast Paul Wall. The Houston rapper who has two popular songs, including the 2005 hit song “Grillz” featuring hip-hop icon Nelly and “So Many Diamonds” featuring T.I.

It is also a popular phrase and brand for DJ Drama, who made a popular mixtape series, “Gangsta Grillz.”

Williams has designed and made grillz for countless celebrities, including Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, Atlanta hip-hop icons T.I., and Ludacris, Trinidad James, popular hip-hop historian NuFace, Trouble, Stuey Rock, and more.

He also had a Gold Grillz Exhibit featured in the world renown Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

After his business began soaring, he received requests for sponsorships, including from Crown Royal, the Atlanta Hawks, and Puma.

Williams said grillz are a major part of the hip-hop culture and history, especially in Atlanta and throughout the south.

“Issa Rae wore one of my grillz at her wedding and another at the red carpet at the Emmy Awards one year,” he said. “It started taking off not just for me, but for grillz culture. I see grillz on TV shows, in movies and magazines and it’s getting more accepted all over now.”

Williams is trying to change is the culture of grillz.

“My goal when I first started was for it to be accepted. Before I was making grillz, people thought that only rich people could buy grillz,” he said. “I want to make grillz for the stars, but I also want people at Walmart or Waffle House to know that they can buy grillz, too.”

The process of making grillz is dependent on the customer, Williams said.

Williams also created the show called Live on Edgewood, where people talk about real life and stories about their journeys in Edgewood.

“I always wanted to interview people and find my way into the media world,” he said.

Williams is also proud to share the same birthday as civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Black History Month means a lot to me. I was born on the same day as Martin Luther King. He’s one of the great leaders in history,” he said. “I think there is something special about being able to celebrate our people as well as learning about where you come from, and your ancestors. It is very inspirational.”

Reflecting on his journey, Williams said seeing people wear something he created is “dope. “Essentially, I’ve made people smile. Some people come to buy a grill because they haven’t smiled in years.”

Williams says he believes grillz will become more popular and universally accepted in the future.

“At one point, tattoos weren’t as accepted in the workplace as they are now. Now, I see grillz becoming like that,” he said. “I see more people have gold teeth at their jobs. it is going to continue expanding.”

Williams said he is preparing for South X Southwest with hip-hop icon Bun B, his show Live on Edgewood and he is getting ready to celebrate six years being in business in April.

Grillz By Scotty is located at 451 Edgewood Ave. SE in Atlanta.

Williams has released countless songs, two EPs and 17 mixtapes, including several inspired by grillz culture. In 2017, he released the mixtape “Who Shot Cupid” with legendary producer Drumma Boy. Williams is the definition of faith, inspired by his mixtape “Forever Atlanta In The Heart.”

Williams offered words of wisdom for anyone chasing their dreams.

“Pursuing your dreams is one of the things that helps keep people’s hearts young,” he continued. “The journey of pursuing a dream is all about finding yourself. It helps you feel alive. You have a dream and a vision for a reason. Sometimes, putting yourself in a position to be uncomfortable to get something that you really want brings you so much joy that it helps you to understand who you are and what you have inside you.“

Through the pain and all of the trials and tribulations that Williams has faced, he still smiles brighter than any grillz he’s ever made. For more information, visit Grillzbyscotty.com.



