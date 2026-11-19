ATLANTA — Georgia’s colleges and universities are thriving, according to a new report from the University System of Georgia.

Enrollment has rose almost 3% in the University System of Georgia. University System of Georgia officials say enrollment has climbed to a record 392,581 students. It also marks a fourth consecutive year of growth for the system.

Chancellor Sonny Perdue says 21 of the 25 public institutions saw an enrollment increase.

“Over the last four years, we’ve seen incredible growth across the system, a direct result of the hard work of presidents, faculty and staff who are committed to getting more students into classrooms and on track to graduation,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “These students receive a world-class education that prepares them for the demands of today’s workforce. This year, with another record number of degrees awarded, the result is a more prosperous Georgia.”

He says the enrollment numbers shows growth, especially in dual enrollment students.

“These young people are taking advantage of these college courses while they’re in high school come in many times with 10, 20, 30 credit hours sometimes. They almost begin as sophomores,” Perdue said.

In 2023, officials say admissions testing requirements were changed so students were not automatically blocked from dual-enrollment if they tested too low in a specific subject area.

Georgia Southern University led the system in overall headcount growth, adding 1,863 students this fall, USG officials said.