Emory University Professor warns travelers about risks of virus exposure on planes

ATLANTA — With around 4 million people expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Emory University Professor Vicki Hertzberg says the chances of virus exposure on the plane depends on several factors.

One of the factors that can impact whether travelers catch a virus while on a plane is where they sit.

Hertzberg said the window seat is the best option to sit on a plane.

“Have good hand hygiene. Don’t touch your face,” Hertzberg said.

Hertzberg also encourages travelers to turn the air vent above their seats off.

“Probably the safest thing to do is you get a window seat, and you don’t move during the flight,” she said.

Friday marked one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travelers, officials added.