Emergency shelters to open in Atlanta ahead of severe weather

MARIETTA, GA. - SEPTEMBER 22: Flood victims rest on cots in the Cobb Civic Center September 22, 2009 in Marietta, Georgia. Flooding due to rain forced people out of their homes and closed hundreds of streets around metro Atlanta. The American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at the Civic Center for displaced flood victims. Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue declared a State of Emergency for 17 Georgia countries including Cobb County. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta officials announced the city is opening emergency shelters ahead of the severe weather expected in Georgia on Saturday.

The emergency shelters will open at 6 p.m. at the Central Park Recreation Center located at 400 Merritts Ave. NE and Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Ln. NW. The Old Adamsville Recreation Center will serve as the overflow center, officials add.

The City of Atlanta will open emergency shelters ahead of severe weather.



The shelters will open:



Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. – Sunday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m.

#MovingAtlantaForward pic.twitter.com/UqmMyAmb4C — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 15, 2025

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Saturday ahead of the severe weather.

“This storm will hit at the worst possible time, as people are heading to or already in bed. Before they retire for the evening, I’m urging everyone to be prepared ahead of time and to remain weather aware as long as this system is in the state,” said Gov. Kemp. “Given the uncertainty of this storm and the fact it will move through Georgia overnight, individuals and families should prepare now and make plans to stay safe. Just as we’ve made all necessary preparations on the state level ahead of the system’s arrival, Georgians should get ready now and not wait until the storm is already here.”

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined western Georgia -- including Bartow, Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, Coweta, and portions of Fulton and Fayette counties -- in a *MODERATE RISK* for severe storms, or Level 4 out of 5.

Eastern Metro Atlanta remains in an *ENHANCED RISK* for severe storms, or a Level 3 out of 5 regarding the Severe Weather Convective Outlook.