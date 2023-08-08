Electric vehicle startup opening showroom at Ponce City Market

Rivian will soon open a showroom at one of Atlanta’s most popular shopping destinations in an effort to foster Georgians’ familiarity with the company’s fleet of electric vehicles.

In the coming years, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Rivian is expected to roll out production lines of its electric vehicles throughout the Peach State.

The California-based startup told The AJC’s Zachary Hansen it will open a permanent showroom at Ponce City Market in October. “The 5,020-square-foot space will join Rivian’s set of retail ‘Spaces,’ a collection of temporary and permanent centers that the company launched in June,” Hansen writes.

Its first location was reportedly opened in New York City.

“Atlantans will be able to see and test drive — but not purchase — the company’s R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs,” Hansen adds. “Rivian sells its vehicles directly to its customers online and does not operate traditional dealerships.”

In a June news release announcing the New York showroom, Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of customer engagement, elaborated on the company’s ‘Spaces’ initiative: “By planting roots in key areas across North America, we are building out our brick-and-mortar footprint to support current, future and prospective customers, meeting them where they are and showing up in a way that is authentic to Rivian.”

Rivian is also planning to open a $5 billion EV factory in southern Morgan and Walton counties, roughly an hour east of Atlanta. “The 2,000-acre project site is currently being graded, and the factory is expected to open in 2025,” Hansen writes. Read more here.

The Associated Press recently reported on Georgia’s “electric vehicle investment boom, with more than 40 electric vehicle-related projects since 2020 pledging $22.7 billion of investment and 28,400 jobs in the state.”

