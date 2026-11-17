NEWNAN, GA — The principal of East Coweta High School sent a letter to parents after two teenagers were killed and another was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a wooded area.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began along Interstate 85 when a deputy spotted a speeding Honda Accord.

Authorities say the deputy tried to pull the driver over, but the vehicle kept going, prompting a brief chase.

The driver eventually left I-85 at Exit 35 and headed south on Highway 29, where speeds topped 100 mph.

The deputy lost sight of the car but continued along the highway, eventually finding it crashed in the woods near Minnie Sewell Road in Grantville.

Inside the Honda were three teenage boys, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

The deputy called for emergency crews after discovering the wreck.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both passengers, died at the scene. The driver, who is also 16, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities are withholding the teenagers’ names because they are minors.

East Coweta High School Principal Stefanie Eastwood released the following letter to parents after the deadly crash:

“Dear Parents,

This letter is to let you know that three East Coweta High School students were involved in a serious automobile accident this morning, off of campus. School and system administrators were informed by Coweta Emergency Management at approximately 9:30 a.m. that the students were involved in this accident, on U.S. Highway 29 in the Grantville area. The students had not reported to class this morning. It is our understanding that emergency responders were on the scene quickly, but that two fatalities were reported. The thoughts and prayers of the entire East Coweta family go out to these students and their families. We wanted to let students and parents know as well that counseling services are available here on campus, if any student feels they need support during the school day. If you have any questions, or if we can be of help to your family, please do not hesitate to contact me at 770-254-2880. East Coweta High School maintains our focus on our students, and we appreciate your continued support."

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest updates.