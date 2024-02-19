Early voting begins in Georgia for presidential primary

Georgia Election Day Atlanta, USA- May 24: Voting stickers are seen in the Georgia primary on election day, May 24th, 2022 at Ponce DeLeon Library in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The 2024 presidential election has finally arrived in Georgia.

Polls open today for three weeks of in-person early voting leading up to the March 12 presidential primary to determine the Democratic and Republican nominees.

Both front-runners — Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump — are on their party’s primary ballot, along with 12 other candidates, including several who have dropped out of the race. Georgia’s political parties decided which candidates would appear on the ballot last year.

The primary races could be all but over by the time Georgia’s results are settled. Twenty-six states will finish their primaries before Georgia, including 16 “Super Tuesday” states on March 5.

Still, every vote cast will be counted, and nominees won’t be officially selected until the Republican and Democratic conventions this summer.

Georgia is an open primary state, meaning all voters are eligible to participate in either party’s primary regardless of their political affiliations or beliefs.

“I’m sure that everyone has been eagerly anticipating the 2024 elections, and with early voting starting, voters can now make their voices heard safely and securely,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Voters can check their My Voter Page to verify their registration and precinct information, and begin participating in our safe, secure election process.”

Voters can cast ballots in either party’s presidential primary, but not both.

Republican Party ballots list 11 candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Trump.

Three candidates are on the Democratic Party ballots: Biden, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Voters can find early voting locations, voting hours, sample ballots and registration information on Georgia’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Early voting locations are often different from election-day precincts.

Early voting is available for at least 17 days over three weeks across Georgia, including two Saturdays. Some counties are also opening voting sites on Sundays.

