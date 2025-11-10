Dunwoody unveils upgrades at Nature Center

DUNWOODY, GA — The City of Dunwoody is showing off a series of major improvements to the Dunwoody Nature Center, designed to make the park more accessible and environmentally sustainable.

Public Works Director Michael Smith said the upgrades include a new elevated and widened boardwalk that stretches about 600 feet through the park. “The boardwalk’s higher above the water and it’s wider and accessible to people with wheelchairs and strollers,” Smith said. “Then there are other natural surface trails through the wooded area and along the stream.”

In addition to the new boardwalk, crews completed a wetland restoration project, removing invasive plants and replacing them with native species to improve water quality and expand wildlife habitats. Smith said the team planted 138 trees, including black willows along the creek.

“Our Dunwoody Nature Center is kind of a hidden gem here among some neighborhoods,” Smith said. “There’s this stream flowing through there; it feels like you could be in north Georgia somewhere.”

The city says the improvements will make it easier for visitors to enjoy the nature center’s trails, wetlands, and educational areas.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.