Duluth named Georgia’s most Hallmark-like Christmas town

DULUTH, GA — If you’re looking for a Christmas experience straight out of a Hallmark movie, one Georgia city is topping the list.

A survey by the website Action Network names Duluth as the most Hallmark-like city in Georgia. The ranking highlights the Gwinnett County town’s revitalized town green, walkability, and strong sense of community built around seasonal gatherings.

While Duluth almost never sees snow on Christmas, the website says its holiday charm comes from people-driven traditions rather than winter weather.

Action Network notes that most of the top 10 cities nationwide are located in colder-weather states. One exception is Naples, Florida, which ranks fifth on the list.

Duluth’s mix of festive spaces and community-centered events helped earn it the top spot in Georgia for capturing the spirit of a Hallmark Christmas movie.