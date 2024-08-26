Douglasville man raises $35,000 in 24 hours for stranger after a simple act of kindness

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Sometimes, a simple act of kindness is all it takes to change someone’s life.

Douglasville businessman Casey Marlow said that after an encounter with a kind stranger, he felt inspired to help him.

Marlow said he was in a convenience store buying a drink earlier this week when he realized he’d left his wallet in the truck. While he went out to grab it, the man behind him in line, Mario, paid for the drink to help him out. Marlow paid him back once he’d gotten his wallet and the two men struck up a conversation.

He quickly learned that Mario had fallen on some hard times and was living with his family in a motel, but he was working hard to get back on his feet.

Marlow says that he was so inspired by Mario’s willingness to help a stranger when he himself was struggling, that he took to social media.

He posted about the encounter and asked people to help him raise money to help Mario and his family.

Donations came flooding in. The two men met back up 24 hours later, and Marlow was able to give his new friend $35,000 that had been donated by the community just over that day.



