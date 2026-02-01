Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launches free Citizens Law Enforcement Academy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is launching its Citizens Law Enforcement Academy this Thursday, offering residents a behind-the-scenes look at the work of deputies.

The free, 15-week program allows Douglas County residents to take a hands-on approach to learning about law enforcement operations. Participants will have access to SWAT and K-9 demonstrations, jail tours, ride-alongs, and other activities.

Lt. Joe Pounds says the program gives participants a new perspective on law enforcement and has even helped with recruitment.

“We hired a lot of people from this program because they look at law enforcement from a different light,” Pounds said.

The academy is open to Douglas County residents age 21 and older and meets over the next 15 Thursday evenings. Pounds says participants are encouraged to bring friends and family members to join them.

“It makes it a whole lot of fun because you get to challenge each other about the knowledge you’re getting,” he said.

Pounds says the relationships built through the program also benefit deputies when they are working in the community.

“It builds relationships beyond measures, you just don’t know how important that is. When you build reform and foster relationships with people, they give you information that you need in critical cases,” Pounds said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the interactive classes are designed to be both educational and enjoyable. Registration forms are available on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website. Everything in the academy is free, including a meal served at each session.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.