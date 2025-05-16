Doraville to break ground on first-ever downtown city center

DORAVILLE, GA — After 150 years without a defined downtown, the city of Doraville is preparing to break ground on a transformative new development that will create a long-awaited city center.

Construction is set to begin in June on a 13-acre site located on Park Avenue between New Peachtree Road and Buford Highway, not far from the Doraville MARTA station. The site currently houses City Hall and the Doraville Police Department, which will temporarily relocate to nearby Van Fleet Circle during construction.

The voter-approved project is being funded through a bond referendum and will feature a state-of-the-art city services building, a public library, a new park, retail and dining spaces, and multi-family housing.

City officials say the development aims to establish a vibrant, walkable downtown for the community and is scheduled for completion by fall 2026.

WSBs Graham Carroll contributed to this story