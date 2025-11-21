DoorDash launches pilot program in Georgia offering portable benefits to drivers

GEORGIA — DoorDash drivers in Georgia are now eligible for a new pilot program designed to give independent workers access to benefits traditionally tied to full-time employment.

Georgia is one of just three states selected for the “portable benefits” program, which allows drivers to access healthcare and retirement funds tied to the individual rather than the company. DoorDash says the goal is to show that gig workers can receive benefits comparable to those in other fields.

For driver Venesia Holman, the program has been life-changing. After leaving her six-year career as an educator and joining DoorDash a year ago, she says the added support has made her feel more financially stable.

“I felt like I was being rewarded for actually finally landing a job,” Holman said.

She says daily pay has been one of the most underrated features. “Having immediate access to money has helped pay bills and help get things done in a timely manner,” she said.

Holman also credits the program’s paid time off feature with helping her save roughly $1,000 earlier this year; savings she later depended on when SNAP benefits were not being distributed during the government shutdown.

“I ended up needing that savings a couple of months later for groceries and things for my family,” she said.

According to DoorDash, 73 percent of drivers in the program report feeling financially secure, and 91 percent want to see the benefits become permanent.

The pilot program is currently available only in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Holman hopes the company and more businesses, eventually expand opportunities like this to support independent workers long-term.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.