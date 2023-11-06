Does Georgia have the worst drivers in the U.S.? Here’s where we stand (Photo Credit: Ben Gray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

ATLANTA — While every state across the U.S. has its share of bad drivers, experts at MoneyGeek found that Georgia is actually pretty safe compared to most of the rest of the country.

In a recent study, MoneyGeek found Georgia ranks in the top 15 for the country’s best drivers.

MoneyGeek experts also found that the Peach State was the third highest for seatbelt usage.

The state that has the best drivers is New Jersey, followed by Minnesota, Massachusetts, Utah and New York.

One the other end of the spectrum, the state with the most dangerous drivers is Montana, according to the study. That is followed by New Mexico, South Carolina, Louisiana and South Dakota.

If you want to see MoneyGeek’s full study, CLICK HERE.

