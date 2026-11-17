DNA evidence connects murder suspect to sexual assaults dating back to 2014, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County man already facing murder charges has been indicted in connection with several violent crimes against women dating back more than a decade.

Police say DNA evidence has linked 45-year-old Jamal Toliaferro to two sexual assaults and a kidnapping and robbery in Tucker.

Toliaferro was arrested in July following a deadly stabbing along Evelyn Street near Northlake Mall.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Toliaferro matched the description of a suspect involved in three earlier incidents, including a sexual assault on Evelyn Street in 2014.

Investigators also connected him to another sexual assault in 2019 and a kidnapping and robbery in 2024.

According to DeKalb County police, DNA evidence collected from the female victims matched Toliaferro’s DNA.

In addition to the murder charge, Toliaferro now faces charges that include sexual battery, false imprisonment and elder abuse.

DeKalb County police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of another assault to contact investigators.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story.