DJ Infamous and his wife Ashanta celebrate grand opening of Panda Pancakes at North Point Mall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Calvin “DJ Infamous” Donald, and his wife Ashanta, celebrated the grand opening ceremony of their Panda Pancakes franchise inside North Point Mall in Alpharetta on Saturday.

The power couple own the pink and white Panda Pancakes kiosk on the second level of North Point Mall.

”The grand opening ceremony was great,“ DJ Infamous said. “We had foodie influences, family and friends, and the community come to show us love. My four children are here, my son and daughter both work here. It’s great.”

What makes it more special is this is the first business that DJ Infamous opened with his wife.

“It’s special because to bring something to the community after being here for 20 years is amazing,” he continued. “The community means a lot and has embraced us, and we’re also adding something back here.”

Photo of DJ Infamous and his wife Ashanta opening Panda Pancakes (Prince Williams ATL Pics)

“This is special,” said Ashanta Donald. “I had a tears of joy moment.”

DJ Infamous said the Sophisticated Strawberry Syrup pancakes are one of the favorites among customers.

Word of mouth spread fast about Panda Pancakes to 11-year-old Izabella Dykes and her mother.

“The pancakes were really good,” Dykes said. “I like that it had bananas. The flavor and cake batter used were good.”

Dykes said she enjoyed the Nutella flavored pancakes And also stole some of her mother’s Sophisticated Strawberry Syrup pancakes.

Dykes and her mother both plan on coming back.

“It feels good celebrating the grand opening,” said Ashanta Donald. ”This is really special for us.”

DJ Infamous said the inspiration behind opening Panda Pancakes began during 2023.

“When it comes to pancakes, what comes to mind is families, kids, adults, birthday parties,” he said. “It came to my mind of pancakes but desert style. Everybody loves pancakes and that’s their slogan. It brought me back to my inner kid.”

DJ Infamous said his favorite pancake is the Sophisticated Strawberry Syrup pancakes. It comes with fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup, whipped cream and those buttery flipping, fabulous pancakes.

DJ Infamous is also well known for producing great music and rocking crowds of thousands of fans all over the world with Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris. Now, he adds a brand new business to his resume.

Panda Pancakes is open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Panda Pancakes ATL Instagram or TikTok pages.