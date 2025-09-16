“Did we just become BEST FRIENDS?” Loganville Police post cheeky job ad

Officers at the Loganville PD posing for a photo

LOGANVILLE, GA — One metro area police department is taking a humorous approach to recruiting more officers.

The Loganville Police Department’s Facebook post looking for new hires is a nod to the 2008 flick, Step Brothers.

The photo shows two officers recreating the posed photo of actors Will Farrell and John C. Reilly on a brown background with a caption that includes an famous line from the film.

They discovered by working together at the Loganville PD, they found that special person and wraps up with the iconic question.

The comments on the post vary from “Love it!”, to “What in the Olan Mills?” to just “Wow.”

Those interested in applying must complete the LPD Background Investigation Questionnaire to be considered.