Despite economic worries, Georgians are still booking summer trips

ATLANTA — A new survey from AAA shows that summer travel remains a priority for many Georgians, even as economic uncertainty lingers.

According to the Auto Club Group’s latest poll, 58% of Georgia residents plan to take a trip this summer, a slight increase from 57% last year. Among those surveyed, 39% said they plan to take more vacations this summer than last, while 22% expect to travel less.

For those cutting back on travel, financial concerns are a key factor. 58 percent cited personal financial issues, and 42 percent pointed to broader concerns about the economy.

Beaches top the list of preferred destinations, and June and July are expected to be the peak travel months. Most travelers, about 59%, plan to stay within the continental United States, and 63% say they finalize their travel plans in May or later.

Despite fluctuating costs and inflation pressures, the survey results suggest that for many Georgians, summer vacation remains an important part of life.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story