Delta seeks to take over Spirit gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — Objections are due Wednesday in a New York bankruptcy court as Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines moves to acquire airport space vacated by Spirit Airlines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta submitted the winning $12 million bid for Spirit’s C4 and C6 gates, along with ticketing lobby space and other airport assets.

Already operating about 75% of the airport’s gates and carrying roughly 80% of its passengers, Delta’s acquisition would further expand its presence at the world’s busiest airport.

“It is two out of 188 gates at the airport so, it might already be easy to exaggerate how big a deal this is,” Gary Leff of the travel blog View From the Wing said. “What this means is more ability for Delta to add flights and it means that nobody else can.”

Leff said the additional gates could give Delta more flexibility to add flights and improve connections for travelers. However, he said the reduced competition could also contribute to higher airfares.

“There is just not a lot of space, and this is Delta grabbing a little more of that space for its own benefit for passengers who may fly more flights,” Leff said. “Delta is not really obligated to add more service just because they have these two additional gates.”

A bankruptcy judge is expected to make a final decision next week.