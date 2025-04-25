Delta hosts annual Jet Drag to raise funds for cancer research

ATLANTA — It’s not every day travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport get to witness a Boeing 757 being pulled by hand, but that’s exactly what’s happening today as Delta Air Lines hosts its annual Jet Drag event to raise money for cancer research.

The competition, which kicked off at 8am, features 180 teams each made up of 25 Delta employees competing to see who can pull a 757 jet 25 feet in the shortest amount of time.

“How long does it take to pull a jet that size? Most groups finish in the 10 to 11 second range,” said Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta.

The event isn’t just about strength and speed, it carries a deeper meaning. Last year, the American Cancer Society’s team completed the pull in 14.756 seconds, just under 15 seconds, symbolic of the fact that someone is diagnosed with cancer nearly every 15 seconds.

Black added that passengers flying out of Atlanta today may catch a glimpse of the action. “You might actually be taxiing to take off, look out your window, and see the jet drag going on outside,” he said.

The friendly competition continues until 5 p.m., with all proceeds going to support cancer research efforts. The annual tradition is one of Delta’s signature community events, blending teamwork with purpose to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story