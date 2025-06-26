Delta Air Lines is making a dent in the package delivery industry

Delta is now carrying tens of thousands of packages every day through a parcel service first introduced last year.

The Wall Street Journal reports Delta is now carrying tens of thousands of packages every day, everything from scrubs to shoes, through a parcel service first introduced last year.

The service works by using unused cargo space in Delta planes.

Then, the airline schedules trucking companies to take packages to customers’ doors.

Delta hopes to eventually deliver hundreds of thousands of packages each day.