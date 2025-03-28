Delta Air Lines is boosting its SkyMiles benefits

Delta Air Lines announces changes to SkyMiles and Medallion programs

ATLANTA, GA — With spring travel in focus, Delta Air Lines is going after flyers who’ve earned elite status with the loyalty programs at rival airlines.

Delta says flyers who’ve met certain thresholds in the loyalty programs at other airlines can join its SkyMiles Medallion Program for 90 days.

After the complimentary period, if certain milestones are met, flyers can extend their elite status.

And for a limited time, elite members with Southwest Airlines can join Delta’s program at either the gold or platinum medallion level depending on their A-list membership at Southwest.

SkyMiles Medallion members enjoy special benefits including unlimited complimentary upgrades.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story.