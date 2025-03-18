Delta Air Lines celebrates 100 years with gala; new design

ATLANTA, GA — Delta Air Lines unveiled its newest livery during the airline’s centennial gala this weekend.

A celebration of Delta’s milestone birthday, the livery features swooping details, a bold 100 emblem, and first-ever silver super-graphic.

An airline livery refers to the distinctive paint scheme and branding applied to the exterior of an aircraft. It serves as a visual representation of the airline’s identity and brand.

The Atlanta-based carrier hosted over 1,000 guests at its newly remodeled flight museum to mark the moment of the airline’s centennial.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.