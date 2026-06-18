DeKalb Sheriff’s Office launches summer mini-camps to connect with local youth

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is using a series of summer mini-camps to build relationships with young people in the community.

The camps include a fishing excursion for boys, a golf outing for girls and a two-day leadership camp in Tennessee.

Chief Temetris Atkins said the programs are designed to create positive interactions between law enforcement and the community.

“The law enforcement encounter should not always be confrontations, it should be something that can be fun,” Atkins said.

The first of the three pop-up camps was a fishing trip to Jasper for boys ages 11 to 18. Atkins said 10 deputies each mentored three boys during the outing.

“If you can touch one life you’ve won, we’ve touched 30 lives today,” Atkins said.

Atkins said participants in the fishing camp were given contact information for mentors within the sheriff’s office and encouraged to reach out when they need guidance.

“You guys are here and you’re positive, but maybe your friends have maybe done something wrong and he or she needs some help, you can still call your mentor because that’s what we’re here to do,” Atkins said.

The chief said the camps are intended to help young people feel more comfortable interacting with law enforcement.

“Our hope for the kids is the next time they encounter an officer, they will not be afraid to speak to them because of the experience they had with us today,” Atkins said.

Atkins also said the events can help introduce young people to careers in law enforcement.

“What we’re trying to do is have all of these different engagements so that people can say that law enforcement is still incredible, and a viable way to sustain a family,” Atkins said.

The free summer camps will conclude with a two-day leadership development trip to Tennessee next month.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.