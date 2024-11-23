DeKalb County working to curb overcrowding in animal shelters with new “pet neighborhood” expansion

STRAFFAN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Wilson, Dog owned by Padraig Harrington of Ireland poses for a photo during the Pro-Am prior to the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club on September 06, 2023 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — In Dekalb County, ground has been broken for a new “pet neighborhood” at the county animal services center.

The expansion would allow the housing of an additional 120 animals. The first of it should be ready by March with the remainder opening in June. The project is being funded largely by the special purpose local option sales tax.

Outgoing Dekalb CEO Michael Thurmond says the shelters are so crowded due to the dual events of the covid pandemic and inflation. Many pet owners have not been able to afford to take care of their pets.

Thurmond says the shelter overflow units are made possible by a collaborative effort between the LifeLine Animal Project and dozens of volunteers who “came together, came up with a strategy that’s going to provide a much more wholesome environment for the pets who come into our custody.”

DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears there are many ways to take care of an abundance of animals crowding the shelter such as, “anything and everything that we can do to free up some space so that these animals while they’re waiting for their forever homes are in a humane living situation”.

Fosters, dog walkers, and other volunteers are needed to help curb the overpopulation in DeKalb including new programs to spay and neuter.

“We need folks to step up and volunteer at our shelter. We need folks to do adopt for a day. Come to the shelter, pick up a sweet dog and take them to the park!”



