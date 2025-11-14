DeKalb County school board announces new interim superintendent

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dr. Norman Sauce III is now Interim Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, extending his contract to one-year.

He was acting superintendent, after the former superintendent Devon Horton, was indicted on criminal charges from his time in education in Illinois.

Dr. Sauce has over 26 years experience as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and district administrator in public education.

The district says Dr. Sauce has undergone a background check, review of credit history, and other measures to ensure he is vetted for this position.

Board Chair Deirdre Pierce praises Sauce for strong leadership over the past month.

“Our Board was pleased to extend Dr. Sauce a one-year contract,” shared Board Chair Deirdre Pierce. “The move ensures stable leadership and continuity in the district’s progress. Over the past month, Dr. Sauce has demonstrated strong leadership, a clear vision for student success, and a commitment to transparency and collaboration. Formalizing his role through a contract provides the consistency needed to maintain momentum on key initiatives, support our schools and staff, and keep the district moving forward together in service of students, families, and staff.”

Horton stepped down as superintendent following a federal indictment in a kickback scheme from his time working at a district in northern Illinois.

He’s pleaded not guilty.