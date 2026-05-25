DeKalb County police sergeant honored with ‘Hometown Hero’ award

(U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police sergeant has been honored with the “Hometown Hero” award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Sgt. Howard Jenkins received the award for his work with the county’s Police Athletic League during the past two years.

“The Hometown Hero award commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America,” the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said. “It honors the enduring ideals of Liberty, Service, and Civic Responsibility. This award is dedicated in recognition of a steadfast commitment to these ideals and an embodiment of the spirit upon which our Nation was founded.”

Jenkins said the recognition reflects the work of the entire team behind the programs.

“Was presented to me for what I do as a supervisor, but also really for our team as we work together to present these programs,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the programs include officers teaching children how to swim, play sports and receive help with homework.