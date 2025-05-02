DeKalb County Police hosting job fair Saturday in Scottdale

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is hosting a job fair this Saturday, offering potential recruits the opportunity to begin the hiring process on the spot.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tobie Grant Recreation Center, located on Parkdale Drive in Scottdale.

“We’re always looking for great new hires who want to serve DeKalb County, who want to be a part of the community, who want to keep the peace and keep people safe,” said Blaine Clark with the department.

The department is hiring both certified and non-certified recruits. Starting pay for non-certified recruits is just over $64,000, with a $3,000 signing bonus. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

During the job fair, candidates will have the chance to complete key steps of the hiring process, including the Physical Agility Test and job interviews.

For more information, applicants are encouraged to visit the DeKalb County Police Department’s website or attend the event in person.