DeKalb County parents push for more recess in elementary schools

By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Some DeKalb County parents are calling on the school board to restore longer recess periods in elementary schools after several campuses reduced playtime this year.

The district’s policy, unchanged since 2009, requires a minimum of 15 minutes of daily recess. But some schools, which previously offered 30 minutes, cut back to the minimum this year to make room for expanded literacy instruction.

Parents say the change shortchanges children’s health and development. “I strongly urge the district to mandate a minimum of 30 minutes of daily recess for K through 5,” said Jenny Held of Tucker. Another parent, Anna Strano, noted that “both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend a minimum of 20 minutes of daily recess.”

Lynn Marsh also spoke at the recent board meeting, citing the American Academy of Pediatrics as “the nation’s leading voice for children’s health” and emphasizing its recommendation for at least 20 minutes, if not more, of daily recess.

An online petition calling for longer recess has gathered more than 2,200 signatures. The school board has not taken any action on the matter.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story

